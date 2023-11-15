Mattingly Charities and Habitat for Humanity dedicate new home on Franklin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville family will soon move into a new home.

Habitat for Humanity and Mattingly Charities held a house dedication on East Franklin Street.

Mattingly Charities donated $80,000 for costs and students from the Southern Indiana Career and Technical Center’s construction class are helping to build it.

Soon-to-be homeowner Haley Sanizar says she and her family are looking forward to moving in.

“We’re going have a three bedroom home, and as you can see the back yard is going be very big,” she tells us. “We look forward to spending a lot of summers out here and grilling out with our family.”

Kanizar says she hopes to move in at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.