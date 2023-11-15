KYTC to conduct safety inspection of Rockport Bridge
OHIO CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will conduct a routine safety inspection of the Rockport Bridge over the Green River on US 62 in Ohio County Wednesday from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm.
Officials say during this period, flaggers will manage lane restrictions to ensure a safe environment for motorists and inspection personnel.
Drivers are urged to exercise caution and adhere to reduced speed limits.
The inspection will include a climbing team for manual assessments, unmanned aerial vehicles for detailed imaging, an under-bridge inspection vehicle for assessments beneath the bridge and a mobile platform truck for inspections at various elevations.
These measures are essential for thoroughly evaluating the bridge’s overall condition.
