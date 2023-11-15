Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - The progress for Holiday World’s newest Thanksgiving themed coaster continues to be on track.

Holiday World unvieled the first look at the gravy-boat shaped carts yesterday.

The carts for the “Good Gravy” family coaster were revealed at the International Association of Amusement Park and Attractions Expo.

Park officials say after guests board these boats-- they’ll be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards hitting a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour.

Good Gravy!, will open to the public May of 2024.

