Henderson man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy charges

Henderson man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy charges
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 7:37 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Commonwealth’s Attorney Herbert McKee Junior says a man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

That man is 24-year-old Cameron Royster.

Attorney McKee says this is for 1st degree rape and 1st degree sodomy.

Jail records show Royster was arrested in early July on these charges.

McKee says they are praying for the survivor.

24-year-old Cameron Royster
24-year-old Cameron Royster(Henderson County Detention Center)

