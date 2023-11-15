Henderson man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy charges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Commonwealth’s Attorney Herbert McKee Junior says a man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.

That man is 24-year-old Cameron Royster.

Attorney McKee says this is for 1st degree rape and 1st degree sodomy.

Jail records show Royster was arrested in early July on these charges.

McKee says they are praying for the survivor.

24-year-old Cameron Royster (Henderson County Detention Center)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.