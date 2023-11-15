Evansville double murder trial enters 2nd day Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Day 2 of an Evansville murder trial has been filled with dramatic moments and hard to hear testimony.

Arthur Jones IV is accused of killing Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins on Lodge Avenue back in 2021.

Police say their children were witnesses to their murders.

Jones' trial got underway Monday.

Tuesday morning was all testimony, with the jury hearing multiple EPD officers and detectives, and two of the children who were in the house at the time of the murders.

Not only were witnesses on the stand, but the court watched body cam footage in which several times the children that were in the home reference “Uncle Art” as the person who had killed Derek Johnson and Samantha Robbins.

The afternoon consisted of the prosecution submitting evidence including photographs, bullet fragments, and surveillance video.

One thing of note actually happened at the very end. After the jury had been dismissed, the prosecution and defense began going back and forth regarding redactions they were each looking for in Jones’ interview transcript with police.

When Jones actually spoke up, objecting the evidence as a whole. The judge in this case told him quote: “One more outburst and he’s gone for the rest of the trial.”

It’s still unclear how long this trial will go on. It will continue Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. as the third day gets underway.

