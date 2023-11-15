Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Eight Memorial HS sign National Letters of Intent, Tuesday

Memorial signing day
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fall college signing period continues this week, and there was a big signing day held Tuesday, at Memorial. Eight student athletes signed their national letters of intent.

In volleyball, Avery Parris signed with Hofstra, Natalie West is going to Hanover, and Reegan Siewert will play beach volleyball, at Central Arkansas. In baseball, Thomas Lynch signed with Purdue, while Bailey Collins inked his NLI with Frontier Community College. Colleen Rogers will join the cheer squad at The Cumberlands. Lilly Brown will play softball at USI, and Avery Kelley signed with UE, to play basketball.

“It is a dream come true, cuz since I was a little girl, I’ve always had the dream of playing for my hometown, especially Evansville, there’s nothing like it,” said UE softball signee, Avery Kelley. “The team bonding, the coaches, everything, it’s coming together piece by piece, and it’s something I want to be a part of, so getting to sign there, that’s all I could ever ask for.”

“I have a huge family, and they would love to see me play college ball, and I knew I wanted to stay close,” said USI softball signee, Lilly Brown. “It’s still a big surprise to me, honestly, it’s a really big opportunity. I’m just so grateful and thankful for it.”

Congrats to all eight of those Tigers, who earned those coveted college scholarships.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

Tiffin vs USI men's basketball
NCAA Men’s Basketball Highlights: USI gets first win of season, over Tiffin
Southridge Mater Dei girls basketball
Girls H.S. Basketball Highlights: Southridge vs. Mater Dei
North Posey Football semistate preps
North Posey Football psyched for home Semistate showdown
Thunderbolts Riverman
SPHL Hockey Highlights: Thunderbolts battle Rivermen in front of Education Day packed house