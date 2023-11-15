Eight Memorial HS sign National Letters of Intent, Tuesday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The fall college signing period continues this week, and there was a big signing day held Tuesday, at Memorial. Eight student athletes signed their national letters of intent.

In volleyball, Avery Parris signed with Hofstra, Natalie West is going to Hanover, and Reegan Siewert will play beach volleyball, at Central Arkansas. In baseball, Thomas Lynch signed with Purdue, while Bailey Collins inked his NLI with Frontier Community College. Colleen Rogers will join the cheer squad at The Cumberlands. Lilly Brown will play softball at USI, and Avery Kelley signed with UE, to play basketball.

“It is a dream come true, cuz since I was a little girl, I’ve always had the dream of playing for my hometown, especially Evansville, there’s nothing like it,” said UE softball signee, Avery Kelley. “The team bonding, the coaches, everything, it’s coming together piece by piece, and it’s something I want to be a part of, so getting to sign there, that’s all I could ever ask for.”



“I have a huge family, and they would love to see me play college ball, and I knew I wanted to stay close,” said USI softball signee, Lilly Brown. “It’s still a big surprise to me, honestly, it’s a really big opportunity. I’m just so grateful and thankful for it.”



Congrats to all eight of those Tigers, who earned those coveted college scholarships.

