Drums on the Ohio returning in 2024

By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Drums will be back on the Ohio next year!

The event brings in drum corps from across the country to compete at Reitz Bowl in Evansville.

Mark you calendars, Drums on the Ohio is set for Saturday, August 3.

Organizers say the six groups will be at the peak of their performance as they head into the world championships after their show here in the Tri-State.

The Tri-State didn’t have a drum corps event last year, that’s why organizers are excited to bring it back next year.

