Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Double Trouble: Mesker Park Zoo welcomes second baby Colobus monkey

Double Trouble: Mesker Park Zoo welcomes second baby Colobus monkey
Double Trouble: Mesker Park Zoo welcomes second baby Colobus monkey(Mesker Park Zoo)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 10:21 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week, Mesker Park Zoo says they welcomed their second Colobus monkey birth.

Zoo officials made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying both moms and babies are doing great, but they won’t know the genders for several weeks.

They say the monkeys can be found in the Children’s Enchanted Forest.

Colobus monkeys being out on the exhibit is dependent on the weather. Mesker Park says the monkeys have specific temperature guidelines where it must be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

During your visit to see them, zoo officials say to look closely at the mom’s belly to see if you can spot the white babies tucked closely against their fur.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Chade Robinson
Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Police: 21 pallets of bourbon stolen from Owensboro distillery
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Latest News

Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB