Double Trouble: Mesker Park Zoo welcomes second baby Colobus monkey

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - This week, Mesker Park Zoo says they welcomed their second Colobus monkey birth.

Zoo officials made the announcement on their Facebook page, saying both moms and babies are doing great, but they won’t know the genders for several weeks.

They say the monkeys can be found in the Children’s Enchanted Forest.

Colobus monkeys being out on the exhibit is dependent on the weather. Mesker Park says the monkeys have specific temperature guidelines where it must be above 40 degrees Fahrenheit.

During your visit to see them, zoo officials say to look closely at the mom’s belly to see if you can spot the white babies tucked closely against their fur.

