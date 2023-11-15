Daviess County Fiscal Court votes in favor of funding for volunteer firefighters

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In a unanimous decision, the Daviess County Fiscal Court has voted in favor of an ordinance to help fund volunteer firefighters in the county.

Currently, volunteer fire departments are funded by membership dues.

These were placed on property tax bills in 2003.

Under the new plan, homeowners would pay 1.1% of their insurance premium.

With increased funding, officials say volunteer fire departments will have more time and resources to spend on finding new people.

