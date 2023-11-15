Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office receives two new patrol trucks
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say two new patrol trucks are ready for the road.
The Sheriff’s Office a picture of the trucks, which are Chevy Z-71′s.
The trucks will be assigned to their patrol decision to increase response especially in rural areas.
If you’d like to see a closer look, you can see them this Saturday at the Owensboro Christmas parade.
