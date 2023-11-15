Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Daviess Co. Sheriff’s Office receives two new patrol trucks

Daviess Co. Sheriff's Office receives two new patrol trucks
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office say two new patrol trucks are ready for the road.

The Sheriff’s Office a picture of the trucks, which are Chevy Z-71′s.

The trucks will be assigned to their patrol decision to increase response especially in rural areas.

If you’d like to see a closer look, you can see them this Saturday at the Owensboro Christmas parade.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

Arthur Lee Jones IV
Evansville double murder trial enters 2nd day Tuesday
Audubon Kids Zone holds 'Stop the Overdose Project' event
Audubon Kids Zone holds ‘Stop the Overdose Project’ event
Betty the Weather Cat
Jeff Lyons’ internet superstar pet, ‘Betty the Weather Cat’ passes away
VCSO: Accident with injuries reported on SB 41
VCSO: Accident with injuries reported on SB 41