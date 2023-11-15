Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB

Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 8:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Contour Airlines is changing their flight schedule out of Owensboro - Daviess County Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

According to the airport, Contour will fly out daily to O’Hare at 7 a.m.

They’ll also fly out at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Coming back, the airport says Contour will fly from O’Hare to OWB on Sunday, Monday Wednesday, Thursday Friday and Saturday.

Those day’s flights will depart O’Hare at 10:35 a.m.

Flights will also return to OWB on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, departing O’Hare at 5:30 p.m.

Airport officials say the changes were made so more connections can be made in Chicago.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Chade Robinson
Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Police: 21 pallets of bourbon stolen from Owensboro distillery
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Latest News

Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Holiday World reveals first look at new Thanksgiving themed ride
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB
Henderson man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy charges
Henderson man sentenced to prison on rape, sodomy charges