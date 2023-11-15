Contour Airlines changing flight schedule out of OWB

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Contour Airlines is changing their flight schedule out of Owensboro - Daviess County Airport to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.

According to the airport, Contour will fly out daily to O’Hare at 7 a.m.

They’ll also fly out at 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

Coming back, the airport says Contour will fly from O’Hare to OWB on Sunday, Monday Wednesday, Thursday Friday and Saturday.

Those day’s flights will depart O’Hare at 10:35 a.m.

Flights will also return to OWB on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, departing O’Hare at 5:30 p.m.

Airport officials say the changes were made so more connections can be made in Chicago.

