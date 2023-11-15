Community One breathes new life into blighted home in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rundown Evansville home has been given new life, and it’s for sale.

14 News was there as Community One celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

The renovation for this home on South Kentucky Street is part of the nonprofit’s whole-house rehab program.

Once the blighted home is restored, they sell the house at 80 percent of the areas median income rate.

The Executive Director of Community One says seeing a home flourish again means a lot to the community.

“It’s really beautiful not only for the family of individual that moves into the house, but for other neighbors that lives on the block,” explains Executive Director Jessica Welcher. “They’re able to see properties that has not been lived in for a very long time be flourishing again.”

Welcher tells us the restoration took over a year to complete.

