Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Community One breathes new life into blighted home in Evansville

Community One breathes new life into blighted home in Evansville
By Bernado Malone
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A rundown Evansville home has been given new life, and it’s for sale.

14 News was there as Community One celebrated with a ribbon cutting.

The renovation for this home on South Kentucky Street is part of the nonprofit’s whole-house rehab program.

Once the blighted home is restored, they sell the house at 80 percent of the areas median income rate.

The Executive Director of Community One says seeing a home flourish again means a lot to the community.

“It’s really beautiful not only for the family of individual that moves into the house, but for other neighbors that lives on the block,” explains Executive Director Jessica Welcher. “They’re able to see properties that has not been lived in for a very long time be flourishing again.”

Welcher tells us the restoration took over a year to complete.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

white image wfie
Player of the Week
Chade Robinson
Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Teen named after appearing in adult court in Owensboro shooting death
Police: 21 pallets of bourbon stolen from Owensboro distillery
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. law enforcement using new tool to lower violent crime
Vanderburgh Co. law enforcement using new tool to lower violent crime
House fire generic
5 dogs killed in house fire on Louisiana Street
New Public Safety Director hired at UE
UE appoints new Public Safety Director
3,000 EVSC students receive new pairs of shoes
3,000 EVSC students receive new pairs of shoes
Woman killed in crash that shut down Western Ky. Parkway this afternoon