Christmas decorations illuminate downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Downtown Evansville is jumping on the holiday spirit. Now community members can enjoy Christmas displays once again downtown.

The lights have been set up for the season, giving people the picture perfect opportunity while enjoying time out with friends or family.

The displays are funded by property owners through the Economic Improvement district.

Community members say its great to have the decorations.

“So, it’s great for every year to see Main Street kind of conform and kind of bring up all these lights and all these decorations so people can really have a festive season,” said Evansville resident, Dan Bean. “And as we walk around tonight and having a nice dinner and everything, it’s just really great to see the whole city of downtown getting in the festive spirit.”

The light displays usually stick around till the end of December.

