Brighter & Warmer

Friday Morning: Rain
14 First Alert Forecast
14 First Alert Forecast(WFIE)
By Byron Douglas
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 4:09 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny skies and becoming breezy this afternoon as high temps remain above normal in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.  The normal high temperature is 56-degrees. Tonight, mostly clear as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny as high temps climb into the lower 70s. Thursday night, becoming mostly cloudy with rain developing late. Low temps will only drop into the mid-50s behind southerly winds.

Friday, cloudy with occasional rain...mainly during the morning. Breezy as high temps drop into the lower 60s.

