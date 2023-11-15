Birthday Club
Audubon Kids Zone holds ‘Stop the Overdose Project’ event

By Brady Williams
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A project bringing awareness to substance misuse is hosting an event tonight in Henderson.

Stop the Over Dose Project was presented at Audubon Kids Zone at 6 p.m. Tuesday night.

The purpose of the project is to reduce the number of opioid related incidents.

Organizers say prevention is the key to defeating addiction.

Our Brady Williams will have a full wrap of the event on 14 News at 10.

