Accident with injuries slows traffic on SR66 in Warrick County

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A crash on State Road 66 and Grimm Road eastbound is causing traffic delays for some drivers just outside Newburgh.

That’s according to the Warrick County Sheriff’s Office, who shared information about the accident shortly before 3:45 p.m.

We’re told traffic is congested in the area. There is no word as to when the scene is expected to be cleared.

