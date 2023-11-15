Birthday Club
3,000 EVSC students receive new pairs of shoes

By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 5:34 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - 3,000 elementary students received new pairs of shoes free of charge this week thanks to Rally Point Events and the Evansville Police Department.

And now, elementary students in Daviess County can also expect to receive brand new shoes this winter.

Rally Point Events and non-profit Happy Feet will give away 1,000 pairs to students from three Daviess County schools, which have yet to be announced, this December.

Rally Point Events producer Lance Yearby says some of the students they come across haven’t had new shoes in several years.

He tells us students will be able to pick out their own shoes from about six different styles and brands.

“We want to provide quality shoes. That’s the key,” he says. “Quality. we can just throw shoes out there, but if they’re not quality they don’t matter. These shoes will last longer than six months, they’ll last what they should.”

Now, this is the first year Rally Point has brought its shoe giveaways into the Owensboro area.

They have a goal to put a brand new pair of shoes on the feet of every student in Daviess County by next year.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

