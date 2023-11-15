Birthday Club
14 News celebrates as Wednesday marks 70th anniversary

14 News celebrates as Wednesday marks 70th anniversary
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 6:19 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Today our 14 News team is celebrating as it is our 70th anniversary.

To celebrate, Dan Katz and Beth Sweeney joined our Sunrise team to reflect on their time at the station. You can watch that video below.

A special one hour Midday with Mike will also run from noon to 1 p.m., and our big 70th anniversary special from 7-8 p.m.

You can also join Jeff Lyons as he looks back over the past seven decades, and the people who helped make 14 the station it is today.

From Marsha Yockey to David James, Ann Komis, and Mike Blake.

Dan Katz, Beth Sweeney reflect on time at 14 News in celebration of 70th anniversary

