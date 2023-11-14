Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

White flag standards could change in Daviess Co.

White flag standards could change in Daviess Co.
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a push to change the winter white flag rules in Daviess County.

Right now, every time the temperature goes below 15 degrees, the Pitino Shelter puts up a white flag.

That signals an open place to seek shelter from the cold.

The Homeless Coalition of Ohio Valley has voted to raise the temperature guideline to 32 or 35 degrees.

That’s the standard Evansville and Henderson currently go by.

Usually, the shelter sees about 15 people come in for service on white flag nights.

Pitino Shelter Executive Director Harry Pedigo says if this is raised, they would have to hire more staff.

“I’m a huge advocate for anything that’s going to help those that fall through the cracks, and that’s what white flag does. It’s not just those that are homeless. It’s also those that don’t have heat or electric that we serve through the white flag,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo says it costs the shelter about $350 every time there is a white flag night.

The decision will be up to and city and county leaders.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
white image wfie
Player of the Week
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

Daviess Co. Jailer becomes member of Ky attorney general-elect’s transition team
Daviess Co. Jailer becomes member of Ky attorney general-elect’s transition team
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile
Man accused of shooting into home arrested in Gibson Co.
Man accused of shooting into home arrested in Gibson Co.
Evansville City Council intervenes in CenterPoint case
Evansville City Council intervenes in CenterPoint case
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile