White flag standards could change in Daviess Co.

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a push to change the winter white flag rules in Daviess County.

Right now, every time the temperature goes below 15 degrees, the Pitino Shelter puts up a white flag.

That signals an open place to seek shelter from the cold.

The Homeless Coalition of Ohio Valley has voted to raise the temperature guideline to 32 or 35 degrees.

That’s the standard Evansville and Henderson currently go by.

Usually, the shelter sees about 15 people come in for service on white flag nights.

Pitino Shelter Executive Director Harry Pedigo says if this is raised, they would have to hire more staff.

“I’m a huge advocate for anything that’s going to help those that fall through the cracks, and that’s what white flag does. It’s not just those that are homeless. It’s also those that don’t have heat or electric that we serve through the white flag,” said Pedigo.

Pedigo says it costs the shelter about $350 every time there is a white flag night.

The decision will be up to and city and county leaders.

