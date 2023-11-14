Birthday Club
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center unveiled a new bloodmobile Tuesday.

Officials say it’s going to help them keep local hospitals supplied amid a national blood shortage.

The center purchased the new truck, in large part, with funds from Impact 100 and Owensboro Health.

The truck will travel throughout 11 counties in western Kentucky to provide blood for five hospitals.

Vicki Ellis, the blood center’s Director of communications and development, says more than half of their donations are collected aboard their other blood mobile.

Ellis says the center’s only bloodmobile is already 17 years old.

”We have that one bloodmobile covering 11 counties in western Kentucky, anywhere from Hopkinsville to Marion to Crittenden County, to Breckenridge County, Ohio Hancock, Daviess and McLean,” said Ellis. “So, we were really putting the miles on the other one, and anytime if it failed, we would be crippled.”

In 2022, Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center provided Owensboro Health almost 7,000 units of blood.

Daviess Co. Jailer becomes member of Ky attorney general-elect’s transition team
Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center reveals new bloodmobile
Man accused of shooting into home arrested in Gibson Co.
Dropkick Murphys making stop in Evansville during St. Patrick’s Day tour
Evansville City Council intervenes in CenterPoint case
