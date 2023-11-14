Birthday Club
VOTE for the Touchdown Live Player of the Year Nominees

By Max Parker
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voting is now open for the Touchdown Live: Player of the Year. Here are the nominees:

Cainen Northington - North RB - Over 1,000 yards rushing, 8 total touchdowns

Matthew Meadows - Pike Central QB - 1,000 total yards, 10 total touchdowns

Roland Vera Jr. - Reitz WR - Over 1,750 all-purpose yards, 20 touchdowns

Tanner Boyd - Gibson Southern QB - Nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards, 31 touchdowns

Jarren Johnson - Union County QB - Helped Braves to incredible season, in player of week win, had 4 touchdowns and 255 yards

Wyatt Franz - Boonville RB - Had massive 6 touchdown performance against Princeton to tie Devin Mockobee’s single game TD record

O’Ryan Curry - Southridge RB - 700 yards, 17 rushing touchdowns

Sean DeLong - Gibson Southern RB - Over 1,500 all-purpose yards, 21 touchdowns

Liam Stone - North Posey QB - 1,900 total yards, 28 total touchdowns

Dylen Kendrick - Memorial RB - Helped Memorial to sectional championship, had 70-yard touchdown catch in upset win over Reitz

Vote on the 14 Sports app as many times as you’d like before Friday at 5PM.

Player of the Week

