VOTE for the Touchdown Live Player of the Year Nominees
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Voting is now open for the Touchdown Live: Player of the Year. Here are the nominees:
Cainen Northington - North RB - Over 1,000 yards rushing, 8 total touchdowns
Matthew Meadows - Pike Central QB - 1,000 total yards, 10 total touchdowns
Roland Vera Jr. - Reitz WR - Over 1,750 all-purpose yards, 20 touchdowns
Tanner Boyd - Gibson Southern QB - Nearly 3,000 all-purpose yards, 31 touchdowns
Jarren Johnson - Union County QB - Helped Braves to incredible season, in player of week win, had 4 touchdowns and 255 yards
Wyatt Franz - Boonville RB - Had massive 6 touchdown performance against Princeton to tie Devin Mockobee’s single game TD record
O’Ryan Curry - Southridge RB - 700 yards, 17 rushing touchdowns
Sean DeLong - Gibson Southern RB - Over 1,500 all-purpose yards, 21 touchdowns
Liam Stone - North Posey QB - 1,900 total yards, 28 total touchdowns
Dylen Kendrick - Memorial RB - Helped Memorial to sectional championship, had 70-yard touchdown catch in upset win over Reitz
Vote on the 14 Sports app as many times as you’d like before Friday at 5PM.
Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.