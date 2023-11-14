Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
(WFIE) - Developing this morning in Webster County, investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that left at least four acres and 30 cars damaged Monday night.
The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the name of the ATV driver killed in a wreck over the weekend.
Happening Tuesday, over 100,000 protestors will take to the streets of Washington to show their support for Israel.
Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home has a new staff member, Ridge, a 12 week old Labrador puppy.
