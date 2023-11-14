Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:19 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFIE) - Developing this morning in Webster County, investigators are trying to determine what caused a fire that left at least four acres and 30 cars damaged Monday night.

The Vanderburgh County Coroner has released the name of the ATV driver killed in a wreck over the weekend.

Happening Tuesday, over 100,000 protestors will take to the streets of Washington to show their support for Israel.

Ridgewood Terrace Nursing Home has a new staff member, Ridge, a 12 week old Labrador puppy.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
white image wfie
Player of the Week
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Jacobsville Redevelopment holds open house Monday
Jacobsville Redevelopment holds open house Monday
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Update: Webster Co. fire damages 4 acres of land
Update: Webster Co. fire damages 4 acres of land