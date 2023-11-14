Thousands of students fill Ford Center for Thunderbolts education day

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you saw all a bunch of school buses in downtown Evansville Tuesday, it’s because thousands of students got to take in a hockey game.

The Evansville Thunderbolts held their annual education day at the Ford Center.

Students were from all over the Tri-State, not just the EVSC.

The Bolts took on the Peoria Riverman.

It ended in a 6-3 loss for Evansville, but the students tell us they still had fun learning about hockey and being out of the classroom for most of the day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.