Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Thousands of students fill Ford Center for Thunderbolts education day

Thunderbolts hold education day at Ford Center
Thunderbolts hold education day at Ford Center(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:42 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you saw all a bunch of school buses in downtown Evansville Tuesday, it’s because thousands of students got to take in a hockey game.

The Evansville Thunderbolts held their annual education day at the Ford Center.

Students were from all over the Tri-State, not just the EVSC.

The Bolts took on the Peoria Riverman.

It ended in a 6-3 loss for Evansville, but the students tell us they still had fun learning about hockey and being out of the classroom for most of the day.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
white image wfie
Player of the Week
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

Heritage Hills football ready for semistate battle against longtime familiar foe
Heritage Hills football ready for semistate battle against longtime familiar foe
Touchdown Live Player of the Year Nominees
VOTE for the Touchdown Live Player of the Year Nominees
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Heritage Hills football ready for semistate battle against longtime familiar foe
Heritage Hills football ready for semistate battle against longtime familiar foe