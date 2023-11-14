State’s biggest skate park set to open next month in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It may not look ready yet, but we now know when Sunset Skate Park is opening in downtown Evansville.

Hunger Skate Parks has announced the skate park will be opened Saturday, December 16.

It’s located on the riverfront in between Mickey’s Kingdom and the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Pump Station project.

The park is about 27, 000 square feet, and will be the biggest skatepark in Indiana.

