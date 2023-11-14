Birthday Club
Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Princeton Water customers

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to water a major water main break, Princeton Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all Princeton Water customers.

According to a press release, the potential contamination of the drinking water is unlikely.

The City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for 5 minutes before using.

Officials say to continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until notified that it’s no longer necessary.

We will update you as this story develops.

A viewer sent us video of a water main break below:

