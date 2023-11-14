Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Princeton Water customers

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Due to water a major water main break, Princeton Water Utility is issuing a precautionary boil advisory for all Princeton Water customers.

According to a press release, the potential contamination of the drinking water is unlikely.

The City of Princeton is advising customers in the affected area to bring all cooking and drinking water to a complete boil for 5 minutes before using.

Officials say to continue to boil all cooking and drinking water until notified that it’s no longer necessary.

