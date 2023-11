OWENSBORO, Ind. (WFIE) - Thousands of dollars of bourbon are missing in Owensboro.

Police say there was a report from Glenmore Distillery on East Fourth Street that 24 pallets of bourbon were stolen.

We reached out to Glenmore, and they referred us to their corporate office. We are waiting to hear back.

