Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update, we now know the name of the person accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black.
Officials say that person is Peyton Smith.
Smith is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.
As we previously reported, Black was found with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue back in June.
He later died at the hospital.
We will update this story following Smith’s hearing.
