Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say

Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say
Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update, we now know the name of the person accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black.

Officials say that person is Peyton Smith.

Smith is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

As we previously reported, Black was found with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue back in June.

[Previous Story: Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night]

He later died at the hospital.

We will update this story following Smith’s hearing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
white image wfie
Player of the Week
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires
Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires
EVSC reaches new collective bargaining agreement with ETA
EVSC reaches new collective bargaining agreement with ETA