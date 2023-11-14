Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A 14 News update, we now know the name of the person accused of killing 16-year-old Demarion Black.

Officials say that person is Peyton Smith.

Smith is scheduled to be in court Tuesday morning for a bond hearing.

As we previously reported, Black was found with several gunshot wounds on Hughes Avenue back in June.

[Previous Story: Police: Teenager shot and killed in Owensboro Saturday night]

He later died at the hospital.

We will update this story following Smith’s hearing.

