Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say
Man falls out of deer stand in Posey Co., officials say(Black Township Fire and Rescue)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 9:23 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded earlier Monday afternoon to an accident in Posey County where officials say a man fell out of a deer stand.

According officials with the Black Township Fire and Rescue, a deer hunter fell out of a tree at the state park and had to be taken away by Air Evac.

Both Black Township and New Harmony was dispatch to the scene.

We’re told by the sheriff the hunter had injuries to both his back and legs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Dispatch: Extrication needed after rollover accident on Burkhardt
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

Update: Webster Co. fire damages 4 acres of land
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
Crews give update on I-69 ORX Crossing
Crews give update on I-69 ORX Crossing