Man taken to the hospital after falling from deer stand in Posey Co., officials say

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews responded earlier Monday afternoon to an accident in Posey County where officials say a man fell out of a deer stand.

According officials with the Black Township Fire and Rescue, a deer hunter fell out of a tree at the state park and had to be taken away by Air Evac.

Both Black Township and New Harmony was dispatch to the scene.

We’re told by the sheriff the hunter had injuries to both his back and legs.

