Man accused of shooting into home arrested in Gibson Co.

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A Patoka man is being charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon after police say he shot into a home.

According to a release, that man is 42-year-old Jason Brubaker.

Police say they were called to the 5000 block of CR 180 West for shots fired into a house.

Officers say when they arrived on scene they found several bullet holes in a window and down the side of the home.

A release shows multiple witnesses told police the shooter was Brubaker.

During the investigation, police searched Brubaker’s home where they found multiple weapons, including the gun witnesses described to them.

Brubaker was arrested and booked into the Gibson County Jail on a $1,250 bond.

