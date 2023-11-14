Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event

Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:26 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Earlier Monday, Mike Blake emceed the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City 2023 event.

Head coaches of the teams within Evansville nominate players, and then the players vote for their peers on opposing teams.

This year, 23 players comprised the All City team, with Elijah Wagner being named the Outstanding Player and team captain.

“He finished this year, not sixth in the SIAC, folks, he was the sixth best runner, at the time, in America,” said Wagner. “Coming up as a freshman and not playing as much until now, just putting all the hard work in is really showing, so yeah, it feels good.”

Max Parker will have more on the story in sports tonight at 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Dispatch: Extrication needed after rollover accident on Burkhardt
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

Crews reach two hour mark fighting fire in Webster Co.
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
Crews give update on I-69 ORX Crossing
Crews give update on I-69 ORX Crossing
Precautionary boil advisory issued for all Princeton Water customer