Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Earlier Monday, Mike Blake emceed the Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City 2023 event.

Head coaches of the teams within Evansville nominate players, and then the players vote for their peers on opposing teams.

This year, 23 players comprised the All City team, with Elijah Wagner being named the Outstanding Player and team captain.

“He finished this year, not sixth in the SIAC, folks, he was the sixth best runner, at the time, in America,” said Wagner. “Coming up as a freshman and not playing as much until now, just putting all the hard work in is really showing, so yeah, it feels good.”

Max Parker will have more on the story in sports tonight at 10 p.m.

