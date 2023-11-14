Judas Priest coming to Evansville as part of ‘Invincible Shield Tour’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Judas Priest is coming to the Ford Center this coming spring.

According to a release, that concert will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 as part of their Invincible Shield Tour.

Officials say special guest Sabaton will open the show.

Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

