Judas Priest coming to Evansville as part of ‘Invincible Shield Tour’
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Judas Priest is coming to the Ford Center this coming spring.
According to a release, that concert will be held on Friday, May 17, 2024 as part of their Invincible Shield Tour.
Officials say special guest Sabaton will open the show.
Tickets start at $35 plus applicable fees and go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.
You can purchase those tickets at Ticketmaster.com.
