Jacobsville Redevelopment holds open house Monday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:33 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Jacobsville Redevelopment hosted an open house Monday at Hope City Church.

The purpose of the open house was for neighbors to express the next changes they want to see made in the area.

Jacobsville is no stranger to change.

Ten years ago, the Jacobsville Redevelopment Area Plan laid out several ideas for that part of the city including improvements to North Main Street and the creation of the Forge on Main.

”The more that they speak out the more they give us input into this process the better the plan is gonna be,” said one project leader.

“As much as we want to see certain things in the community, it’s important for Jacobsville for the residents because they actually have the answers,” said another project leader.

Project leaders will share the feedback from the community at a meeting Wednesday, also at Hope City Church, that will be from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

