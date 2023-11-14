It’s a scam: Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of fake text message

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam being sent by text message.

Officials say that scam is of someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office.

The scammer is sending text messages that look like someone else trying to get in contact with receiver.

The message asks for you to respond with “ACCEPT” to receive more messages. The sheriff’s office says not to do it, it is fake and not from them.

