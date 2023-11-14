Birthday Club
It’s a scam: Posey Co. Sheriff’s Office warning public of fake text message

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community of a scam being sent by text message.

Officials say that scam is of someone pretending to be from the sheriff’s office.

The scammer is sending text messages that look like someone else trying to get in contact with receiver.

The message asks for you to respond with “ACCEPT” to receive more messages. The sheriff’s office says not to do it, it is fake and not from them.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

