Hosparus Health hosting series to give people ‘Hope for the Holidays’

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - As the holidays approach, people are gearing up to spend time with loved ones, but it’s also a time that some may find difficult now that certain loved ones are gone.

That’s why Hosparus Health is hosting a series they’re calling “Hope for the Holidays.”

The series is meant to help guide those who’ve lost a loved one through the holidays, while still honoring them.

Joe Ferry, is a grief counselor with Hosparus.

He explains that just because someone is physically gone doesn’t mean they aren’t there to celebrate with us.

Ferry says that talking about the pain can create unexpected moments of connection during this time of year.

He says you don’t have to follow expectations these holidays may have.

“A lot of times on the holidays we worry that we’re supposed to be joyful and exuberant and we don’t want to bring anyone else down, but if we can make room for the fact that there is sadness there because they’re not physically here, we can also then make room for everything else the holidays can be,” Ferry said.

To find more resources on how to handle grief during the holidays, or grief in general you can visit the peace of mind section on our website.

