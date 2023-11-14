Gov. Holcomb visiting Ind. National Guard Soldiers in Kenya

KENYA, AFRICA (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana National Guard say Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Dale Lyles landed in Kenya Tuesday to visit Hoosier National Guard soldiers deployed since April 2023.

They say more than 100 soldiers serving with the Indiana National Guard’s Airborne company, headquartered in Seymour, are strengthening regional stability and providing base security in the Horn of Africa region.

The governor will share a Thanksgiving meal with soldiers at Camp Simba and spend additional time with Hoosiers on the base.

While there, he will receive updates on the Mission Overview, which is a joint assignment between Indiana and Oklahoma National Guardsmen and women.

“As Hoosiers prepare to gather around the Thanksgiving dinner table and reflect on all we’re grateful for, please include the men and women serving in Indiana’s National Guard,” Gov. Holcomb said. “They serve us at home in urgent times and far away when the orders arrive. So this year, while you huddle up with friends and family and celebrate your own family traditions, remember many of our Guard families are separated from one another while defending our values and way of life. Meeting Hoosier Guardsmen stationed in Kenya and seeing their dedication to our state and country firsthand, I’m proudly reminded, our freedom is not free, and it’s their dedication that pays the cost in full. Indeed, we have much to be thankful for.”

Operation Enduring Freedom has been ongoing in the Horn of Africa since 2002.

The Hoosier Guardsmen are scheduled to return home to Indiana next year.

