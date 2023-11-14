EVSC reaches new collective bargaining agreement with ETA

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Board will adopt a new collective bargaining agreement between the EVSC and the Evansville Teachers Association Tuesday night.

The deal will pay teachers an extra $3,000 each year of the two-year agreement.

The minimum salary increased from $41,500 to $47,500 by the second year. The maximum salary moves to $91,000.

