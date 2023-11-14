Birthday Club
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award

Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 8:16 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, the Evansville Wartime Museum is set to receive an award from the Indiana Historical Society.

According to a press release, the museum is being awarded the Outstanding Historical Organization award.

This is for sites that serve programs to the community while upholding professional standards.

The award ceremony is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the museum.

