Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, the Evansville Wartime Museum is set to receive an award from the Indiana Historical Society.

According to a press release, the museum is being awarded the Outstanding Historical Organization award.

This is for sites that serve programs to the community while upholding professional standards.

The award ceremony is set to begin at 10:00 a.m. at the museum.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.