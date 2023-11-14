Evansville Police looking for missing 14-year-old girl

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police are looking for a girl who has been missing for a week.

They say 14-year-old Chade Robinson left her guardian’s home in the 1500 block of Culver Drive.

She was last seen wearing a black jacket and black sweatpants.

Chade has brown eyes and black hair in braids. She is about 5′8 and weights about 130 lbs.

Police say Chade has been seen by her friends and family between November 7 and November 8 but has not returned home to her guardian.

If you have any information, or if you see Chade, please call 911.

