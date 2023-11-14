Evansville Police get 19 more AEDs for patrol cars

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A group of people came together to bring more life-saving devices to Evansville Police officers.

Margaret Musgrave and Nancy Drake raised $31,000 to purchase 19 AEDs to go into patrol cars.

This past May, EPD Detective Michael Sides had a heart attack.

His life was saved because of an AED.

Drake says after hearing about the incident, they wanted to get the department more of them.

“Our thought is that it’s not just the police officers, but we have people in the community who the police gets a call for, and it’s an emergency, a cardiac emergency situation,” said Drake.

The Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office was the largest donor to the fundraising, contributing $10,000 dollars.

