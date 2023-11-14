Birthday Club
Evansville City Council intervenes in CenterPoint case

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:28 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville City Council votes to intervene in a CenterPoint Energy case in front of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission.

The case is in regards to CenterPoint Energy Indiana’s proposed five-year electric infrastructure improvement plan, that will come with rate increases.

City Council President Zac Heronemus says intervening will allow the council to have access to more information and begin to ask questions about how this will impact those who live here.

”What do we do with the information we receiving and what are we seeing in the steps that are being taken as part of this rate case,” said Heronemus. “And so what it does is it positions us to take a stronger action to protect the interests of the residents of Evansville.”

CenterPoint’s electric base rate case is expected to be filed sometime in December.

While the city council has not intervened in cases before, both Mayor Lloyd Winnecke’s administration and previously Mayor Jonathan Weinzapfel’s have.

