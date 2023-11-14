Dropkick Murphys making stop in Evansville during St. Patrick’s Day tour
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to the Ford Center in Evansville
According to a release, that concert is set for Tuesday, Feb. 27 as part of their just announced 2024 U.S. St. Patrick’s Tour.
Officials say special guests Pennywise and The Scratch will open the show.
Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.
You can purchase those tickets at Ticketmaster.com.
