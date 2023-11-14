Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Dropkick Murphys making stop in Evansville during St. Patrick’s Day tour

Dropkick Murphys making stop in Evansville during St. Patrick’s Day tour
Dropkick Murphys making stop in Evansville during St. Patrick’s Day tour(Ford Center)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Celtic punk band Dropkick Murphys are coming to the Ford Center in Evansville

According to a release, that concert is set for Tuesday, Feb. 27 as part of their just announced 2024 U.S. St. Patrick’s Tour.

Officials say special guests Pennywise and The Scratch will open the show.

Tickets will go on sale Friday, November 17, at 10 a.m.

You can purchase those tickets at Ticketmaster.com.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
white image wfie
Player of the Week
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

42-year-old Jason Brubaker
Man accused of shooting into home arrested in Gibson Co.
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Evansville Wartime Museum to receive historical award
Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say
Person charged in death of 16-year-old Owensboro teen, officials say