Daviess Co. man facing attempted murder charge set to appear in court

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, Shai Sheriff will appear in court for a Competency hearing.

According to officials, he is facing 22 charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

In March, deputies say when they approached Sheriff, he tried to drive away.

[Previous Story: Daviess Co. man facing multiple charges after brief chase]

They say he hit several parked cars and patrol cars from the Sheriff’s Office and KSP.

We will update you as soon as we learn more about Tuesday’s hearing.

