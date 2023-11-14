Daviess Co. man facing attempted murder charge set to appear in court

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Happening Tuesday, Shai Sheriff will appear in court for a Competency hearing.

According to officials, he is facing 22 charges, including attempted murder of a police officer.

In March, deputies say when they approached Sheriff, he tried to drive away.

[Previous Story: Daviess Co. man facing multiple charges after brief chase]

They say he hit several parked cars and patrol cars from the Sheriff’s Office and KSP.

We will update you as soon as we learn more about Tuesday’s hearing.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.