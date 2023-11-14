Daviess Co. Jailer becomes member of Ky attorney general-elect’s transition team

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County Jailer Art Maglinger has a new job title.

Maglinger’ s now a member of Kentucky’s new Attorney General-Elect Russell Coleman’s transition team.

Coleman announced the 26 members of his team today at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

He says the team will focus on his priorities, like the drug epidemic, violence in Louisville, what Coleman calls the negative agenda coming in from the nation’s capital.

The criminal aspect of the office will target four areas. public corruption, better support to county attorneys and prosecutors, violence and child exploitation and abuse

“And some of the most evil conduct that I’ve seen as a prosecutor as an investigator essentially feels like a war on our kids sometimes,” said Maglinger.

This year, like many in the past, the attorney general and the governor are from different parties.

He says he looks forward to collaborating with Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear in protecting the state’s families.

Coleman is taking over office from Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

