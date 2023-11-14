Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations

DAVIESS COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE) - The Daviess County Fiscal Court is looking at changing how money is collected to fund smaller fire departments.

Daviess County Fire Department Chief Jeremy Smith says funding has not kept pace with demand for the county’s 10 volunteer fire departments’ services.

“Just trying to keep the lights on for some of our stations becomes a struggle,” Smith said.

Right now, residents pay a fixed rate on their property tax bills to support their local fire service.

Judge Executive Charlie Castlen says slow growth in certain communities out in the county, paired with fast moving inflation nationwide, has made this method unsustainable. He says many rural communities aren’t growing fast enough for this fee to be enough.

At the same time, Castlen says demand for services has not stayed stagnant.

“The reality is, the needs are the same. You still have to have your fire trucks, you have to have so many trained firemen to have a legitimate fire station,” said Castlen.

Under the new plan, however, homeowners would pay 1.1% of their insurance premium.

For most people, Castlen says this won’t be much of a cost increase.

“Some will see a small decrease; some will see an even flip over from what the dues structure was, and some will see, of course, an increase,” Castlen said.

Chief Smith says a couple of the county’s fire departments have only seen a $35 funding increase in the last five years.

For many volunteer stations, the budget isn’t the only worry. Smith says there’s not enough people who are still willing to do the work.

Smith says the budgetary worries in smaller departments only make recruitment harder.

“If you’re volunteering and you have to worry about, ‘Am I going to have the right gear? Am I going to have the right trucks? It makes it worse,” Smith said.

With increased funding, Smith says volunteer fire departments will have more time and resources to spend on finding new people.

“Hopefully the overall impact will be not only that they’re funded for years to come, but that we’ll begin to bring more people in,” said Smith.

Daviess County Fiscal Court will do a final reading of the proposed plan and vote whether to adopt it at Tuesday’s meeting.

