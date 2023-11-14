Birthday Club
Crews reach two hour mark fighting fire in Webster Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 7:50 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Fire officials say they have been fighting a fire for over two hours in Webster County.

Webster County EMA first reported the fire at 5:17 p.m. on Gene Shelton Road.

Officials say the fire is in the back of the woods on the property.

Fire officials say tankers are constantly leaving where Highway 41-A is closed off to refill water.

We will update you as we continue to learn more.

