Crews give update on I-69 ORX Crossing

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Work continues on the I-69 Ohio River Crossing as Crews continue to work on section one of the big project.

Project leaders gave an update on Tuesday night.

So, the project has three sections. Section one is right here in Henderson, two is the crossing itself and three is the highway in Evansville.

Officials say work is happening out of order.

Henderson is underway, Evansville work begins next year, and the crossing itself is meant to happen in 2027, however officials say they could see that moved up.

They’re currently seeking a grant for over 600,000 dollars in federal funding.

If approved, crews say the project could be accelerated by two years.

Spokesperson for the crossing Mindy Peterson says folks in the area can help make that happen.

“Part of those grant opportunities- it does include support,” said Peterson. “That includes letters of support from folks in the area, economic development officials, elected officials. All of those recommendations carry a lot of weight when you’re trying to secure a grant.”

Officials say they expect to find out if they’re awarded that big grant early next year.

The next update the public can expect on the whole project is a decision by the end of the month regarding the contractor for the Evansville portion of the crossing.

