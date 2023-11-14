Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency management in Daviess County have issued an immediate burn ban.

This is in effect until further notice and impacts the entire county.

According to a Facebook post, this is due to dry conditions in the region.

Leaders say this led to the fire departments putting out multiple fires over the weekend.

The ban means you are not allowed to do burning of any kind.

