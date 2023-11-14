Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires

Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires
Burn ban issued for Daviess County following multiple weekend fires(MGN ONLINE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Emergency management in Daviess County have issued an immediate burn ban.

This is in effect until further notice and impacts the entire county.

According to a Facebook post, this is due to dry conditions in the region.

Leaders say this led to the fire departments putting out multiple fires over the weekend.

The ban means you are not allowed to do burning of any kind.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
Theresa Medlock
Police: Woman with underwear on outside of pants smokes spice, passes out behind the wheel
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
Car lands on top of another during Evansville crash
white image wfie
Player of the Week
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North

Latest News

EVSC reaches new collective bargaining agreement with ETA
EVSC reaches new collective bargaining agreement with ETA
11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
11/14 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
Jacobsville Redevelopment holds open house Monday
Jacobsville Redevelopment holds open house Monday