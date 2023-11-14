Bright Skies & Mild

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny coupled with a southeasterly breeze will boost high temps into the upper 60s. High temperatures are running 10-degrees above normal. There will be plenty of cirrus clouds, however...the high level clouds won’t block out much of the sunshine. Tonight, partly cloudy as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Wednesday, sunny to mostly sunny and breezy as high temps remain above normal in the upper 60s to 70-degrees. Wednesday night, mostly clear as lows sink into the lower 40s.

Thursday, mostly sunny as high temps climb into the mid to upper 60s.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.