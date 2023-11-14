Birthday Club
Cream of the Crop
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
14 Job Link
River City Weekend

2 hunters accidentally shoot, kill themselves in separate incidents, sheriff says

Sheriff Willie Skeens says both men were walking when they accidentally shot and killed themselves.
By WKYT News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - Two hunters are dead after two separate incidents in Kentucky over the weekend.

WKYT reports 77-year-old Russell Stillwell, from Indiana, was killed in the first incident Saturday in the Buckeye community in Garrard County.

On Sunday, 26-year-old Benjamin Brogle, Jr., from Garrard County, was killed in an incident in the northern part of the country.

Garrard County Sheriff Willie Skeens said both men accidentally shot and killed themselves while walking.

Skeens also said he has never seen anything like this in his 30 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 WKYT va Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed in Vanderburgh Co. 4-wheeler crash identified
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
VCSO: 7 vehicle crash on I-69 under investigation
OCSO: Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle on Highway 231 North
Dispatch: Extrication needed after rollover accident on Burkhardt
white image wfie
Player of the Week

Latest News

A woman and her boyfriend have been charged in Baby Jane Doe case dating back to 1988. (WJXT,...
Arrests made in 1988 Jane Doe case
Crews reach two hour mark fighting fire in Webster Co.
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Local high school football players honored at Evansville Downtown Quarterback Club All City event
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
Daviess Co. considering new plan to fund fire stations
FILE - Paul Pelosi attends a portrait unveiling ceremony for his wife, Speaker of the House...
Paul Pelosi testifies about being attacked with a hammer at his San Francisco home