Update to be announced on ORX I-69 project at Henderson Community College

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An update on the progress of the ORX I-69 project is set to be announced Monday.

According to a release, that announcement will take place at Henderson Community College from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This follows after project officials announced work will begin on the Indiana side of I-69 within a year.

