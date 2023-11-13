Birthday Club
Update to be announced on ORX I-69 project at Henderson Community College

By Monica Watkins
Published: Nov. 13, 2023 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - An update on the progress of the ORX I-69 project is set to be announced Monday.

According to a release, that announcement will take place at Henderson Community College from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This follows after project officials announced work will begin on the Indiana side of I-69 within a year.

[Previous Story: Work to begin within a year on Indiana side of I-69 Ohio River Crossing]

We will update this story with Monday’s update after it’s announced.

